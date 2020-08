© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

No matter what position you take on lockdowns, masks, Hydroxychloroquine, or any other COVID-related issue, there's a doctor or expert out there whose opinion you can easily grab and use to bolster your case. Indeed, most people have formed their opinions on what should be done about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and consequently have decided which "experts" they want to listen to, follow on social media, and share material from.For better or worse, to a large degree, we're firmly entrenched in our own echo chambers. So to a degree, appealing to authority is almost a moot point at this point in the game, whether your "authority" is the CDC and WHO, who have consistently been wrong more than they have been right, or that group of doctors who were censored and even dismissed from jobs last week for daring to express an unpopular yet sincerely held medical opinion.What isn't a moot point, however, is observable patterns, which exist independently of what any of the "experts" have to say. Now I'm no doctor, and neither are most of you, but I am a functioning, thinking adult with at least half a brain (some of you may dispute this, and you're certainly entitled to your opinion!).I'm also capable of analyzing statistics, reading charts, and noticing patterns. And the patterns I'm noticing have me scratching my head.Let's start with Sweden, that quasi-socialist winter wonderland of woke snowflakes that somehow decided to go against the grain on COVID and consequently went seemingly overnight from the world's darling to the world's next Khmer Rouge.Absent an early Cuomo-style failure to adequately protect nursing homes that hurt their numbers early on, that country's strategy was a tremendous success. Sweden implemented a few sustainable, common-sense measures, bent toward the storm, and rode it through. And now, they are reaping the rewards. Last week, Bloomberg reported on the country's "'Promising' Covid-19 Data as New Cases Plunge." State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell and the Health Agency of Sweden report declining cases since a late June peak and a death rate that has plunged right along with it. "That Sweden has come down to these levels is very promising," said Tegnell. "The curves are going down and the curves for the seriously ill are beginning to approach zero."Other inconvenient patterns exist closer to home.Want a more populous state? How about Georgia, where Brian Kemp was supposedly conducting an "experiment in human sacrifice" by reopening his state too soon and not mandating masks at the state level. Cases did rise (but haven't spiked) nearly TWO MONTHS after their lockdown ended, but deaths are still below 4,000 statewide and are nowhere near any sort of drastic spike. Now, it even looks like hospitalizations have peaked and are trending down.Other narrative-inconvenient data patterns exist in the places that supposedly did things "right." Japan and even Hong Kong are seeing small case spikes - but big trend changes - despite militaresque adherence to universal masking the entire duration of the pandemic.Globally, Brazil, India, and Mexico have all experienced significant spikes in cases and death rates lately despite early masking requirements on significant portions of their populations.All of the above, along with plenty of other data patterns I didn't have room to mention, raise the following questions:These data patterns don't suggest that COVID-19 isn't dangerous or deadly to some people, but they do suggest that viruses are pretty good at doing what they do and there's not a lot that humans can do - especially through lockdowns or face coverings - to stop them.