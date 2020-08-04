Passo Stelvio in Italy (pictured above and below this morning, Tuesday 4th August) has reported 40cm (16 inches) of "heavy snow" above 2,700 metres altitude.
Other ski areas currently open in the Alps are Les 2 Alpes in France; Hintertux and Molltal in Austria and Saas Fee and Zermatt in Switzerland. The 'Matterthorn Glacier Paradise' ski area above Zermatt can also be accessed from Cervinia in Italy.
Heavy #Snowfall this morning, Quite a bit of snow at that at Stelvio Pass, #Italy this morning 4th of august! Video via Meteo Reporter storm https://t.co/eo13G4uulw #summer pic.twitter.com/gOj94FwpBY— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) August 4, 2020
Snowfall is expected to continue through Tuesday but ease off this evening before sunshine returns.
WOW... Huge #snowfall accumulation from Stelvio Pass, Italian Alps this morning 4th of august! Photo via https://t.co/IvjUI9a28m #severeweather #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/UA9GcAKt2v— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) August 4, 2020
Comment: This is the 3rd summer in a row that substantial snowfall has hit the Alps in August. See here for a report from 2018 and here for 2019.
Indications of the beginnings of a much cooler longer-term trend perhaps...?