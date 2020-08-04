Heavy #Snowfall this morning, Quite a bit of snow at that at Stelvio Pass, #Italy this morning 4th of august! Video via Meteo Reporter storm https://t.co/eo13G4uulw #summer pic.twitter.com/gOj94FwpBY — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) August 4, 2020

There's been heavy snowfall up high in parts of the Alps overnight, where six glaciers are currently open for summer skiing.Passo Stelvio in Italy (pictured above and below this morning, Tuesday 4th August) has reported 40cm (16 inches) of "heavy snow" above 2,700 metres altitude.Other ski areas currently open in the Alps are Les 2 Alpes in France; Hintertux and Molltal in Austria and Saas Fee and Zermatt in Switzerland. The 'Matterthorn Glacier Paradise' ski area above Zermatt can also be accessed from Cervinia in Italy.There's no detailed snowfall information from other ski areas as yet, butwhich like Zermat is normally open for snowsports year-round,Snowfall is expected to continue through Tuesday but ease off this evening before sunshine returns.