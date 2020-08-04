Stelvio Pass, Italy

There's been heavy snowfall up high in parts of the Alps overnight, where six glaciers are currently open for summer skiing.

Passo Stelvio in Italy (pictured above and below this morning, Tuesday 4th August) has reported 40cm (16 inches) of "heavy snow" above 2,700 metres altitude.

Other ski areas currently open in the Alps are Les 2 Alpes in France; Hintertux and Molltal in Austria and Saas Fee and Zermatt in Switzerland. The 'Matterthorn Glacier Paradise' ski area above Zermatt can also be accessed from Cervinia in Italy.



There's no detailed snowfall information from other ski areas as yet, but Hintertux, which like Zermat is normally open for snowsports year-round, has reported it has fresh snow this morning.

The Stubai Glacier, which isn't open for snowsports yet, normally starting its long ski-season in September, also posted snowy pics this morning, below.

Snowfall is expected to continue through Tuesday but ease off this evening before sunshine returns.

