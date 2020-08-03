© Socialist Alternative

Venezuela's main opposition parties on Sunday pledged to boycott legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 6, saying they will be rigged by the ruling socialist party and that taking part would amount to "collaborating with the dictatorship's strategy."The move was widely expected after a series of recent interventions by President Nicolas Maduro's government in the National Electoral Council (CNE) and opposition political parties. The parties boycotted Maduro's 2018 re-election on similar grounds, and now label him a usurper., recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's rightful president due to his position as the congress's speaker."Venezuela, a nation undergoing a humanitarian crisis that is also subjected to a criminal, oppressive dictatorship, deserves free, democratic and transparent elections," the 27 parties wrote in a statement published on the National Assembly's website.The parties included Guaido's Popular Will party, as well as the Justice First, Democratic Action, and A New Era parties, which are collectively known as the "G4" and make up the bulk of opposition representation in the legislature.Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Maduro calls Guaido a U.S.-backed puppet seeking to oust him in a violent coup, and hasThe parties' decision to boycott comesThe court also appointed politiciansto leadership posts at the G4 opposition parties.Some opposition politicians have floated the idea of extending the current congress's term past its scheduled January 2021 expiry.