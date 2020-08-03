Britain suffers 771 more Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths amid warnings the infection rate could be at 'tipping point';

Eden in Cumbria, Sandwell in the Midlands, Northampton, Peterborough, Rotherham and Wakefield were yesterday revealed as six places which are on the government's coronavirus 'watch-list';

Passengers arriving at Heathrow's Terminal 5 were left furious after they were forced to queue for hours with no social distancing;

Holland's top scientists said there's no solid evidence coverings work and warn they could even damage the fight against Covid-19;

Russia is preparing for a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign in October after finishing clinical trials - with teachers and doctors first in line;

Arsenal fans ignored Covid-19 social distancing rules to celebrate outside the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

A much larger number of people would be asked to take part in the shielding programme, based on their age or particular risk factors.

Those aged between 50 and 70 given 'personalised risk ratings',in a move that would add to the 2.2 million who were deemed most vulnerable and asked to shield themselves from society during the spring peak.

The 'green list' of countries that allow you to visit would be scrapped, meaning people arriving back in the UK would have to quarantine for 14 days.

A city-wide lockdown in London banning overnight visits and any close-contact services such as hairdressing.

People would also not be able to move into and out of London, with possible restrictions on the M25.

Ministers could also ban mixing of households indoors (including overnight stays)

But Downing Street sources distanced themselves from the detail in the reports, calling them 'speculative'.

CASES ARE ON THE UP... AND THE R RATE MAY BE ABOVE ONE



Coronavirus cases in England are now at the highest levels since May and government scientists are 'no longer confident' the crucial R rate is below the dreaded level of one.



Government statisticians yesterday admitted there is 'now enough evidence' to prove Covid-19 infections are on the up, calculating that 4,200 people are now catching the virus each day in England alone.





The estimate by the Office for National Statistics, which tracks the size of the outbreak by swabbing thousands of people, has doubled since the end of June and is 68 per cent up on the 2,500 figure given a fortnight ago.



One in 1,500 people currently have the coronavirus - 0.07 per cent of the population. But experts believe the rate is twice as high in London and still rising. The figure does not include care homes and hospitals.





Number 10's scientific advisers also upped the R rate in the UK, saying they now believe it stands between 0.8 and 0.9. It had been as low as 0.7 since May.



SAGE also revealed the growth rate - the average number of people each Covid-19 patient infects - may have jumped to above one in the South West, home to the stay-cation hotspots of Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. And they said it was likely to be equally high in the North West. Matt Hancock last night announced tough new lockdown measures in Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

risks to children and teachers are likely to be low

Sage member warns England should consider closing pubs to open schools next month



Professor Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said England could have to consider closing pubs in order to reopen schools next month.



When asked about the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty's prediction that the country was 'near the limits' of opening up society, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine academic told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'I think that's quite possible.



'I think we're in a situation whereby most people think that opening schools is a priority for the health and wellbeing of children and that when we do that we are going to reconnect lots of households.





'And so actually, closing some of the other networks, some of the other activities may well be required to enable us to open schools.



'It might come down to a question of which do you trade off against each other and then that's a matter of prioritising, do we think pubs are more important than schools?'



However this morning Robert Jenrick, was asked on Times Radio whether the Government would look to close pubs after a rise in coronavirus transmissions and said: 'We don't have any plans to do that.'



He added that any fresh restrictions were unlikely to apply wholesale, adding: 'We don't want to do anything that is a blanket approach across the country.



'Our strategy is to manage this in a localised way with targeted action as we've done in Leicester, as we're doing now in the north-west.



'We will follow the data and look at options if we have to but that approach is the way we restrict in certain areas - it is difficult for those who live there but it provides greater freedom for the rest of the country, for businesses to reopen and for people to get on with their daily lives, and that has to be the way forward if we can.'

Ministers promise exasperated parents that schools will reopen full-time in the autumn - despite Whitehall 'murmurings' it will only be part-time

the lockdown has also widened the divide between high and low-income households, with poorer families unable to afford the technology required for home learning

'We would be talking about millions of people unemployed, a major loss of economic activity.'

more people will die because the economy collapsed than will ever die of Covid