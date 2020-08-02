The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala for the next four days.The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 13 after two fresh casualties were reported, while floodwaters of the overflowing rivers in Uttar Pradesh affected 331 villages and about 190,000 people following heavy rains.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 10 districts in Kerala for the next four days, and heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and some other districts from August 3 to 5.