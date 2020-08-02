The Kwanyin temple built on a rocky island in the middle of the Yangtze River is seen flooded as the water level surge along Ezhou in central China's Hubei province
© Chinatopix Via AP
The Kwanyin temple built on a rocky island in the middle of the Yangtze River is seen flooded as the water level surge along Ezhou in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Summer snow in Beijing China, Red Noctilucent Clouds first time ever seen as a disturbance in the ozone layer commences, hundreds of record rain and 500 year+ floods events through July 2020. Cosmic Ray increases seem to play a large part, and the increases are just beginning as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies.


Sources