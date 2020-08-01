powell flynn sullivan
The internal battle in the courts and Department of Justice regarding the case against former national security advisor Michael Flynn has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Now it seems the decision by a federal appeals court is prolonging the case.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued the order Thursday that challenged the Department of Justice's request last month to drop the case against Flynn.

That order will allow the courts to revisit U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan's request that the case not be dismissed and the case will be reheard by the full federal appeals court in Washington D.C.

The order to hear the set oral arguments is now scheduled for August 11.

Sidney Powell, Flynn's defense attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Further ordered is that the court's order filed June 24, 2020 be vacated," stated the order. It also stated that an "oral argument before the en banc court 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 11."

U.S. Attorney General William Barr disclosed this week that he has appointed U.S. Attorney John Bash from the Western District of Texas, to investigate the "unmasking" Flynn that led to the national security leak in The Washington Post.

The Post's David Ignatius revealed in January, 2017 the details of a classified telephone conversation between Flynn and former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. That conversation had been intercepted by U.S. intelligence officials monitoring the Russian Ambassadors communications.