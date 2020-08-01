Puppet Masters
Flynn update: DOJ order to dismiss case 'vacated', case will be reheard in August
Sara Carter
Sat, 01 Aug 2020
Michael Flynn has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Now it seems the decision by a federal appeals court is prolonging the case.
The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued the order Thursday that challenged the Department of Justice's request last month to drop the case against Flynn.
That order will allow the courts to revisit U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan's request that the case not be dismissed and the case will be reheard by the full federal appeals court in Washington D.C.
The order to hear the set oral arguments is now scheduled for August 11.
Sidney Powell, Flynn's defense attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment.
"Further ordered is that the court's order filed June 24, 2020 be vacated," stated the order. It also stated that an "oral argument before the en banc court 9:30 am on Tuesday, August 11."
U.S. Attorney General William Barr disclosed this week that he has appointed U.S. Attorney John Bash from the Western District of Texas, to investigate the "unmasking" Flynn that led to the national security leak in The Washington Post.
The Post's David Ignatius revealed in January, 2017 the details of a classified telephone conversation between Flynn and former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. That conversation had been intercepted by U.S. intelligence officials monitoring the Russian Ambassadors communications.
Comment: Because sometimes you have to laugh to avoid crying, we present political commentor and comedian RightLeft of Center's rundown of the Flynn scandal, as it stood in May, 2020.
- Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines - EMSC
- Hurricane Isaias kills 2 in Dominican Republic
- Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 16 including children
- California's sinking coastal hotspots revealed in new survey
- Record snowfall in Patagonia bury livestock alive
- Lightning claims 10 lives in a day across Bihar, India
- Flash floods doubled in Western Himalayan rivers between 1980-2003
- A sizable earthquake just hit Los Angeles, and the clock is ticking for the West Coast of the United States
- Bangladeshi floods continue unabated, 129 dead, 5 million affected
- Summer storms cause destruction and flooding in Medina, Saudi Arabia
- Violent hailstorms hit Slovenia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Beijing July snow, gold scarcity & unusual Arctic events
- Couple killed by lightning strike in Myanmar (Burma) - 62 such fatalities in first 5 months of 2020
- Decline of bees, other pollinators threatens US crop yields
- Bear kills man clearing a trail near Hope, Alaska
- Storm Isaías leaves nearly 500,000 without electricity in Puerto Rico - flooding and landslides also hit the island
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grand Solar Minimum safe country and our repeating civilization cycle
- Massive sinkhole suddenly swallows two people walking down street in China
- Temperature extremes: Baghdad, Iraq hits 125°F, shattering all-record - Damascus, Syria hits record 114.8
- Heavy rains flood western Georgian regions washing away roads and bridges
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Edible vaccine"? PHARMING - Food that changes you
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Harvard wants to deceive, sell lab-grown protein as meat without telling you!
- Ohio Pharmacy Board banning hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
8 weeks and counting: Moderate rebels besiege the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, 24 July 2020
