Flood-affected people get on a boat
© Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a stream in Jamalpur, Bangladesh, July 18, 2020
Floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills have continued unabated in parts of Bangladesh, leaving a trail of death, misery and destruction in their wake.

The ongoing floods caused widespread damage to habitation, crops, roads and highways across vast swathes of the country.

According to the daily disaster situation report by the country's National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, 5,097,424 people were affected due to floods in 31 out of the country's total 64 districts as of Thursday.



In the mean time, the daily flood situation report of the country's disaster response coordination center said that the floods have killed 129 people in 31 out of 64 districts since June 30.

Thursday's TV reports showed that wide areas of land are under water in parts of Bangladesh as major rivers have still been overflowing.


Due to onrush of upstream waters coupled with heavy to very heavy downpours, Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman earlier said Bangladesh is predicted to experience a huge second wave of floods with the rise of water levels in major rivers.