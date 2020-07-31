© Mohammad Ponir Hossain



Floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills have continued unabated in parts of Bangladesh, leaving a trail of death, misery and destruction in their wake.In the mean time, the daily flood situation report of the country's disaster response coordination center said that theThursday's TV reports showed that wide areas of land are under water in parts of Bangladesh as major rivers have still been overflowing.