Violent storms with strong winds, downpours andThe state of the damage in Domžale was inspected on the ground by Economy Minister Zdravko Počivalšek, who said more than 390 buildings had been damaged there. Deputy Mayor Renata Kosec put the damage estimate at around EUR 2.5 million.The hail damaged so many cars that some repair shops there have run out of spare windshields.The Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Administration received "an unbelievable 851 calls for help" between 9pm and 11pm from the Domžale area, a municipality with a population of 13,000.Only there, 300 firefighters helped out locals throughout the night plus civil protection unit members, deputy civil protection chief Peter Gubanc said.Teams continued their work during the day to tackle the worst damaged buildings, along with insurance agents who were busy assessing the damage throughout the country.In Prevalje, a municipality with a population of less than 7,000, the damage has initially been estimated at more than EUR 300,000 withPrevalje Mayor Matic Tasič said it would cost between one and two million euro to repair the damage by what was the third such extreme weather occurrence in just two weeks.a group of scouts had to be evacuated after being flooded and a home in Slatina pri Ponikva caught on fire after being struck by lightning.Several locations were also flooded in Velenje and Polzela.Počivalšek will notify the government of the state on the ground and they will examine how the government can help and tackle the damage as soon as possible.