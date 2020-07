© Roads Department of Georgia



Heavy rainfall caused flooding in a number of municipalities in western Georgia.Deputy Ministers of Regional Development and Infrastructure, Irakli Karseladze and Ilia Begiashvili, as well as Deputy Interior Minister Ioseb Chelidze visited Racha today, leading government's relief efforts in the region.Heavy rainfalls affected a part of Imereti region's Sachkhere municipality as well, where the flooding damaged inter-village roads. In Imereti's Tskaltubo municipality floodwaters hit yards of several families living nearby Rioni River.