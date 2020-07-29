© Yonhap



Heavy rains pounded the central and southern areas of South Korea on Wednesday, flooding many homes, roads and farmlands.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain alerts for parts of Chungcheong, Jeolla and North Gyeonsang provinces.Some houses in the central city of Cheongju were flooded by a swollen stream. A man fled his half-submerged car in the nearby city of Jecheon.Ten hectares of farmland were submerged in the southwestern county of Buan, hit by more than 130 mm of rain.Trees were knocked down in at least four cities and counties.In Jecheon, agricultural authorities released water from a reservoir after it exceeded 90 percent of capacity.