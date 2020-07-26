Five people including three children in Ha Giang Province in the northern highlands died Tuesday amid heavy flooding inA 44-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were asleep in their house in Hoang Su Phi District when rocks collapsed onto the house at around 5 a.m. Authorities tried to rescue the two, but failed.At 7 a.m., another woman and her 13-year-old daughter were buried as landslides hit their rent house in Ha Giang Town, the capital of the province. Authorities found them after several hours and rushed them to hospital, but only the 48-year-old mother survived.Another child, two years of age, from Bac Quang District, drowned amid the floods.Also on Tuesday morning, a truck passing a spillway in Bac Me District slid into a nearby stream with the driver still stuck inside. Authorities had deployed bulldozers to recover the vehicle, only to find the driver dead, said Cung Thi May, district chairman. The truck was transporting minerals at the time of the incident.while cars could not traverse a section of National Highway 2 due to a collapsed city gate. Two cars were also swept away into the Lo River.We're busy calculating the damage."Trieu Son An, deputy chairman of Hoang Su Phi District, said the rain has subsided as of Tuesday and authorities were monitoring and evacuating locals from areas vulnerable to landslides and erosion.Meanwhile in Quan Ba District, about 50 km from Hoang Su Phi, heavy rains had also brought floods and landslides that buried several structures in Thai An Hydropower Plant, pausing operations.in Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Ha Giang provinces, according to the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.Floods and landslides may also occur in these regions, the committee added.