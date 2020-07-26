earthquake graph
© Flickr/ Matt Katzenberger
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 22:53 local time on Saturday (0053 GMT on Sunday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 60.783 degrees south latitude and 25.3145 degrees west longitude.