Heavy floods in Niger have claimed nine lives and destroyed more than 2,000 homes,, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. The southwestern Dosso region, central-south Maradi and Tahoua and Tillaberi in the west have been worst hit, it said in a statement. Niger, one of the world's driest as well as poorest countries, often experiences intense rainy seasons, which typically last two or three months.and more than 200,000 others were affected by floods that struck the capital Niamey and the country's desert north. The interior ministry urged people not to take shelter in ruined houses or to set up their homes in flood-prone areas.Source: AFP