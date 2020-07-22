flood
In the Sverdlovsk region on the evening of July 20, the city ​​of Nizhnie Sergi, in which nine thousand people live, flooded . Due to heavy rainfall, two rivers Serebryanka and Storozhevaya overflowed their banks; water poured through the streets, blowing away garages, cars, trees and even an iron footbridge.

As stated in the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the night of July 21, a total of 231 residential private houses, where more than 550 people live were flooded.

