We only had until the year 2000 to save the planet.The Maldives and Manhattan will be underwater by 2018.And The Arctic will be ice-free by 2014.I predicted in March that the climate scam was on is last legs, because it was replaced by a more effective way to implement the New Green Deal. The primary goals of the GND were to decimate the airline industry and keep people from travelling, and those have already been accomplished.And now, climate propaganda is no longer needed and headed to the rubbish bin.And Greta feels used.