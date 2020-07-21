© Twitter / @realDonaldTrump

Which states are seeing a surge in infections?

What about schools?

US President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of coronavirus.Wearing face coverings, Dr Fauci added, is "really important" and "we should be using them, everyone".The wearing of face coverings has become highly politicised in the US.The majority of state governors have now ordered that the wearing of masks outdoors be mandatory, rather than a personal choice. Among them are Republican governors, including Kay Ivey of Alabama, who have reversed their initial opposition to the mandates.President Trump, who had previously resisted wearing a face covering himself, wore a mask in public for the first time last Saturday.Earlier this week, US public health body the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement urging everyone to wear masks."We are not defenceless against COVID-19," CDC Director Dr Robert R Redfield said. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting."In the southern state of Georgia, Republican governor Brian Kemp has urged residents to wear masks for the next month.Ms Bottoms has herself tested positive for coronavirus.Oklahoma City officials are also considering a city-wide indoor mask requirement, in the absence of a state-wide mandate.A number of US states, primarily southern states, are experiencing a surge in confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hundreds of military medical staff have been deployed in Texas and California to help officials cope with new Covid-19 cases, and in Texas and Arizona, cooler trucks have been sent in to help store dead bodies.In recent weeks, overwhelmed hospitals in Florida have also reported that their ICUs are at full capacity and that they cannot accept any more patients.And some cities and states are struggling with the high demand for coronavirus tests.Education, and the matter of when to reopen schools, is another issue that has become highly politicised.New CDC guidance on reopening schools was due to be released this week, but US media reports that it has been delayed.The US continues to remain at the epicentre of the global pandemic. There are now more than 3.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, and there have been more than 139,000 deaths - the highest death toll in the world.