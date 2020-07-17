Flooding in India's northeastern state of Assam has affected over 3.9 million people, officials said Friday.The floods have hit 27 districts in the state.The local government has set up relief centres and camps where over 49,000 people have taken shelter.Locals said the majority of the people were taking shelter in houses of their friends and relatives.The floods have fully damaged 20 houses and partially damaged 224 others.Kaziranga national park was inundated with flood water. Wildlife officials said 95 percent of the areas of the park remain submerged in the water. The park is the largest home to the one-horned rhinoceros in India.According to officials, 76 animals perished in floods, while 121 were rescued.India's forest and environment minister Prakash Javadekar hailed rescue of 121 animals in Kaziranga. Javadekar said creation of highlands was a key initiative undertaken during the last five years."This year also we are creating more to save precious wildlife," he said.According to the Central Water Commission, all major rivers are flowing over the danger level. The flood water has damaged several bridges and roads.Apart from state disaster response force personnel, India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were carrying out massive rescue operations in Assam.