A sinkhole near the intersection of Ramond Road and Chicopee Street has caused traffic snarls in the area.The hole first appeared the morning of July 14 when the paved road gave way and a parked car sank about halfway into the hole.No one was injured in the surprise incident, said Erin Hastings, executive director of Westcomm Regional Dispatch.It is not clear what caused the sinkhole to open, but Hastings said dispatch was made aware of a nearby water main break that may have had something to do with it. The water main was repaired by 1 p.m.