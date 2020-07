With their dolphin-like noses, beaked whales are among the ocean's most mysterious whale species, and they aren't usually found near Maine. Only four beaked whale sightings have been documented in coastal waters in the past 20 years.It's troubling that no cause of death has been identified in either case, said Lynda Doughty, director of Bath-based Marine Mammals of Maine. There are 22 known species of beaked whales, but sightings are so infrequent that knowledge of them is scant, the Times Record reported.The four sightings include one whose skeletal remains are on display at the College of the Atlantic on Mount Desert Island. Another, one that washed ashore at Curtis Island in 1993, was given to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The recent whale skeletons will be taken to the Smithsonian to help scientists better understand the rarely seen creatures, the Times Record reported.