A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has struck the region of eastern Papua New Guinea at a depth of 85.5km, the US Geological Survey reported. A tsunami warning was issued.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center put out an alert for "hazardous waves" for coastal area within 300km of the epicenter of the quake, which took place around 8pm Pacific Time.The National Weather Service later reported that the North American coastline was not in danger.The USGS initially reported the quake as magnitude 7.3, but later downgraded it to 7.0.There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.