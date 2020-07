© Reuters/Ronen Zvulun



, media said.according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. Some protesters reportedly carried torches.A spokesperson for the Jerusalem police could not confirm reports of violence. The police said that several roads near the protest site had been blocked and drivers were urged to consider alternative routes.according to The Times of Israel. The clashes reportedly started when some protesters tried to break through security barriers installed at the scene.According to the newspaper, police said that at least one officer had been lightly injured during the clashes, while"We will allow freedom of speech and protest, but will not allow harm to citizens, police, media and public property," police said, cited by the outlet. The paper said that several demonstrations have taken place . The minister is expected to stay in power until September 2021 under a rotation scheme he agreed to in May with political rival Benny Gantz.