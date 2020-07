© REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Someone wants to control the narrative.

Actor Terry Crews faced an angry backlash after voicing concerns about the radicalization of the BLM movement. His clash with CNN's Don Lemon on whyLast Saturday, Crews, who is also a human rights activist, tweeted thatOn Monday, Crews spoke about his position and the backlash he faced over it on Don Lemon's CNN program. The two men clashed over whether violence against black people perpetrated by black people should be part of the issues tackled by BLM.The BLM protests are being steered towards a racially charged antagonistic approach, Crews believes, and people like him are being pushed out of it.he said.He added that the arrogance which drives the radical part of BLM was dangerous for the BLM cause as a whole, because. And ultimately, black supremacism results in black people trading one oppressor for another."Black people need to hold black people accountable. This is black America's version of the #MeToo movement," he said.For example,Lemons said BLM was all about police brutality and the criminal justice system, and that gun violence was beyond its scope - even if it was directed against black people."If someone started a movement that said 'cancer matters,' and then someone came and said 'why aren't you talking about HIV' - it's not the same thing," he said.The interview divided commenters on Twitter. Some said Crews had embarrassed himself.Others criticized Lemon for talking over his guest, saying he apparently didn't want an uncomfortable truth about BLM to be aired on CNN.