You must know yourself before you can know the 'enemy'

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

- Sun Tzu

Warfare in the 21st Century

For to win one hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the pinnacle of skill. To subdue the enemy without fighting is the pinnacle of skill.

- Sun Tzu

The war that needs to be fought against the present tyranny is thus increasingly a mental war.

So who is the 'enemy'?

The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. - Sun Tzu