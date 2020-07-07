Earth Changes
21 killed after bus carrying students crashes into lake amid widespread flooding in China - death toll reaches 119
The Telegraph (UK)
Tue, 07 Jul 2020 19:05 UTC
The bus crashed into a guardrail and veered into Hongshan Lake in Guizhou province, leaving 15 others injured, the local emergency management department said in a statement.
The incident took place around noon in Anshun city and eyewitnesses said the bus' passengers included students who were on their way to sit their gruelling "gaokao" examinations, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Security camera footage shared on social media by CCTV showed the vehicle veering across at least five lanes - cutting into oncoming traffic - to plough through barriers on the other side of the road.
All those injured in the crash are being treated in hospital. Local authorities pledged an investigation into the cause of the accident.
As of last Friday, there were 119 people dead or missing nationwide as a result of widespread rains storms, while the emergency ministry estimated economic losses to be in excess of 40 billion yuan (£4.57 billion).
In the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic first erupted in December, a record-breaking 426 millimetres (16.8 inches) of rain fell on Sunday, the official China Daily reported, and authorities were using giant pumps to remove water from the flooded roads.
With nearly 11 million students set to sit their college exams, the weather agency warned parents to heed forecasts and prepare school journeys carefully.
Exams in some parts of Anhui province were postponed as a result of the worst flooding for 50 years, the local government reported.
The city of Qianjiang in the central province of Hubei became the first city to issue a Level I flood response alert on Monday after roads and farmland were inundated.
Authorities in Hubei and neighbouring Hunan province have also issued orange flood alerts - the second highest - with some rivers 2-3 metres higher than warning levels, according to water ministry data.
- Unexpected metal on moon could signal close connection with early earth
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- UN expert deems US drone strike on Iran's Soleimani an 'unlawful' killing
- Mysterious Stone Age flint artefacts may be crude sculptures of humans say archaeologists
- Two bright new supernovae light up nearby galaxies
- Halle Berry forced to apologize after going for the 'Oscar bait' with transgender role, misgendering character
- Russian Patriarch urges Turkey to preserve Hagia Sophia's status as museum
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Project Salus: Track the People, Track the Food
- Where are the protests? Firearms overtake fireworks as shootings over July 4th weekend leave scores dead in big US cities
- Temperature extremes: Pole of Cold district that recently recorded desert-like heat of +38C now sees snow in Verkhoyansk, Russia
- Saudi Air Force brags about shooting down $200 Yemeni drone with $2-million AA missile fired from a $100-million F-15
- Plot twist! The coronavirus is NOT CHINESE, says famed British epidemiologist... but his reputation precedes him
- Trump rips Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians for eyeing name changes to be 'politically correct'
- In a major shift (or not), Macron swaps out key ministers in government revamp
- Neither 'dark' nor 'divisive, Trump's Independence Day speech was American
- Turley: Myth of the Boston Tea Party
- Pompeo: We're 'certainly looking' to ban TikTok, along with other Chinese social media apps
- In the unforgiving world of woke, there's no room for personal development. One misstep decades ago and you're tarred for life
- Two more! Explosions outside Tehran kills two and damages the factory
- UN expert deems US drone strike on Iran's Soleimani an 'unlawful' killing
- Russian Patriarch urges Turkey to preserve Hagia Sophia's status as museum
- Saudi Air Force brags about shooting down $200 Yemeni drone with $2-million AA missile fired from a $100-million F-15
- Trump rips Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians for eyeing name changes to be 'politically correct'
- In a major shift (or not), Macron swaps out key ministers in government revamp
- Russia to impose 'reciprocal sanctions' on UK following publication of 'Magnitsky List'
- Flashback: Trojan Horse: The National Endowment for Democracy
- The UK's largest intelligence agency is infiltrating British schools, propagandizing and spying on children
- SOTT Focus: Remaking the World: The Globe-spanning Agenda of Protesters, Corporate and Cultural elites
- Ex-Reddit CEO knew Ghislaine Maxwell was trafficking underage girls, attended parties with Al Gore, Facebook and Twitter Execs
- Bojo blames care home providers for lockdown deaths, providers blast government's 'slow and conflicting' guidance
- Best of the Web: Luongo: Russia's political stability ensured while the West sinks
- Pepe Escobar: Kazakhstan may hold the secret for Greater Eurasia
- Japanese auto companies would rather triple Mexican pay than move to US
- NYT: 'Powerful bomb' planted by Israel behind Natanz station explosion
- Chinese, Indian troops pull back from clash site in Galwan, buffer zone made to prevent escalation
- Iran negotiates 25-year bilateral deal with China
- Dutch writing on the Ukrainian wall: Steenhuis ruling in MH17 trial prejudges verdict
- Public shaming works: Israel postpones plan to annex parts of Palestinian West Bank
- Barbarism begins at home, just look at today
- Halle Berry forced to apologize after going for the 'Oscar bait' with transgender role, misgendering character
- Where are the protests? Firearms overtake fireworks as shootings over July 4th weekend leave scores dead in big US cities
- Plot twist! The coronavirus is NOT CHINESE, says famed British epidemiologist... but his reputation precedes him
- Neither 'dark' nor 'divisive, Trump's Independence Day speech was American
- Turley: Myth of the Boston Tea Party
- Pompeo: We're 'certainly looking' to ban TikTok, along with other Chinese social media apps
- In the unforgiving world of woke, there's no room for personal development. One misstep decades ago and you're tarred for life
- Two more! Explosions outside Tehran kills two and damages the factory
- BLM Toronto leader believes white people are sub-human, calls them 'genetic defects' - begs 'Allah' to help her 'not kill white folks'
- A trans woman who is also a parent and teacher says JK Rowling is absolutely right; it's child abuse to push kids towards changing sex
- In an insane world, madness looks moderate and sanity looks radical
- Epstein brother says pedophile financier was murdered
- Heartbreaking: At least 6 children were killed in shootouts across the nation this holiday weekend
- Best of the Web: 'Woke' American SJWs are more asleep to injustice than ever
- Tiger mauls zoo keeper to death in front of horrified visitors in Zurich, Switzerland
- French bus driver left brain dead after attack for refusing passengers without tickets or face masks
- Californians revolt after Dems cancel 4th of July, celebrate with thousands of 'illegal' fireworks
- 'None of it is true': Russian biathletes sue Rodchenkov for libel over years-long doping scandal
- Best of the Web: UK's lockdown could cause extra 35,000 extra cancer deaths due to delayed diagnosis and treatment
- Container ship catches fire in southern Iranian Bushehr port
- Mysterious Stone Age flint artefacts may be crude sculptures of humans say archaeologists
- Ancient tools unearthed: May rewrite understanding of human history in Central Africa
- Best of the Web: The international dimensions of 1776 and how an age of reason was subverted
- Climate change and the rise of the Roman Empire
- Ancient Aboriginal underwater archaeological site discovered off Western Australia coast
- Best of the Web: The era of Chatham House and the British roots of NATO
- The Kosovo Indictment: Proof of Bill Clinton's Serbian war atrocities
- Ancient Maya reservoirs were polluted with toxins
- Non-tobacco plant identified in ancient pipe for first time
- How US-Qatar regime change deception produced 'Caesar' sanctions and Syria's famine
- Margaret Sanger statues honor a racist and eugenicist; but as with Darwin, let her stay
- Prehistorical petroglyph discovered in central Iran
- Ancient Canaanite scepter may be first proof of life-sized 'divine statues'
- Oldest and largest Viking settlement possibly unearthed in Iceland
- Africa's Lost Kingdoms
- Huge volcanic eruption in Alaska linked to rise of Roman Empire in new study
- The Father of Capitalism and the Abolition of Slavery
- Huge 4,500-year-old stone circle discovered near Stonehenge
- Russia vis a vis Europe: Two different histories
- The world's first astronomical site was built in Africa and is older than Stonehenge
- Unexpected metal on moon could signal close connection with early earth
- Two bright new supernovae light up nearby galaxies
- Dying stars breathe life into Earth: study
- White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of life in the universe
- Simulations show Earth's magnetic field can change 10 times faster than previously thought
- Flying snakes exist and now scientists finally understand how they do it
- Mistakes ID critics make: Information theory
- Neowise is 'brightest comet' in 7 years, Russian cosmonaut snaps photo from ISS
- This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower
- New spot discovered on Jupiter
- Coronavirus 2.0 more contagious, but no more lethal: Why that's very good news
- Extragalactic neutral hydrogen emission detected for the first time
- Mind-reading algorithm uses EEG data image reconstruction based on what we perceive
- How to stop artificial intelligence being so racist and sexist
- CRISPR gene editing in human embryos wreaks chromosomal mayhem
- Better method to find the age of dogs in 'human years'
- The western white-throated sparrow song that swept North America
- Light flows like a river when shone through a soap bubble
- Mistakes ID critics make: Protein rarity
- New evidence of a giant 'lava lamp' beneath the ancient Pacific
- Temperature extremes: Pole of Cold district that recently recorded desert-like heat of +38C now sees snow in Verkhoyansk, Russia
- Airbus diverts following nose damage caused by hailstorm over New York
- 1-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack at July 4th party in Joliet, Illinois
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 2 others in Granville Township, Pennsylvania
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How bad will the Siberian Arctic wildfires get in 2020
- Major outbreak of noctilucent clouds (NLCs) over Europe
- Powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia
- Summer suddenly turned chilly in southern Norway - FOOT of snow with -7.2C temperatures
- Antarctic leopard seal carcass found on beach in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
- Alligator attacks 75-year-old woman in Okatie, South Carolina
- Body found minus hands after crocodile attack in Sabah, Malaysia - 7th for the state in 2020
- Spearfisher killed in shark attack off Fraser Island, Australia
- Winter thunderstorm unleashes 313,000 lightning strikes around the south west coast of Western Australia
- Sea ice extent in Antarctica greater now than in 1980
- Lightning strike kills 9-year-old girl in Moultrie, Georgia
- Ireland's total grain output in 2020 to drop by 100 million euros after driest spring since 1847
- Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
- Temperatures drop below freezing in Queensland as snow blankets parts of Australia
- US woman struck by lightning while inside her home
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Project Salus: Track the People, Track the Food
- Doctor speaks out: 'I've lost all trust in medical research' - financial muscle of Big Pharma distorted science during Covid-19
- STUNNING: Fauci's remdesivir costs $9 per dose, will be sold at $3,000 per treatment — China company linked to Soros will also mass produce the drug
- Suspected case of bubonic plague registered in China, days after cases in Mongolia
- Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death
- Rare case of brain eating amoeba confirmed in Florida
- Déjà vu: GSK recycles its problematic adjuvant into COVID-19 vaccines
- Modelers were 'astronomically wrong' in COVID-19 predictions, says epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis—and the world is paying the price
- Best of the Web: "No one has died from the coronavirus": Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association
- Bubonic Plague? Mongolia quarantines border region with Russia
- Best of the Web: Vindicated: Trump-touted COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine works, according to new study
- Court condemns French state to pay tens of thousands in birth defects cases
- Video of brain clearing out dead neurons captured for first time
- Left-handedness develops before birth
- New swine flu has potential to become pandemic - Chinese researchers
- Declining eyesight improved by looking at deep red light
- The test set: Another brick in the covid-19 disinformation game plan
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Bill Gates, COVID-19 and More With Special Guest James Corbett from The Corbett Report
- Monsanto to pay $95M over PCB pollution in Washington State
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
