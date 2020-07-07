© REUTERS



At least 21 people were killed when a bus carrying students to their annual college entrance exam plunged into a lake in southwest China on Tuesday, authorities and state media said.The bus crashed into a guardrail and veered into Hongshan Lake in Guizhou province, leaving 15 others injured, the local emergency management department said in a statement.The incident took place around noon in Anshun city and eyewitnesses said the bus' passengers included students who were on their way to sit their gruelling "gaokao" examinations, state broadcaster CCTV reported.All those injured in the crash are being treated in hospital. Local authorities pledged an investigation into the cause of the accident.Guizhou, Anhui, Hunan and Hubei provinces were expected to record 250-280 millimetres (10-11 inches) on Tuesday, according to the China Meteorological Administration.With nearly 11 million students set to sit their college exams, the weather agency warned parents to heed forecasts and prepare school journeys carefully.Exams in some parts of Anhui province were postponed as a result of the worst flooding for 50 years, the local government reported.The city of Qianjiang in the central province of Hubei became the first city to issue a Level I flood response alert on Monday after roads and farmland were inundated.Authorities in Hubei and neighbouring Hunan province have also issued orange flood alerts - the second highest -, according to water ministry data.