A 6.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Java in Indonesia.The monster earthquake hit at 9.54am AEST on Tuesday and has been felt as far as 800 kilometres south east in Bali.The earthquake hit around 93.8 kilometers north of Batang, a coastal town in Central Java province, The U.S. Geological Survey reported.The Bureau of Meteorology said there is no threat of a tsunami and no injuries have been reported.The epicentre was measured at a depth of 528 kilometres after the earthquake hit.One person shared on social media they felt their apartment shaking in Ubud for around two minutes.No serious damage to any buildings or homes have been reported.Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire' which holds the majority of the earth's volcanoes.