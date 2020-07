© AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

"The episode will probably accelerate plans to move more of Iran's most sensitive facilities underground", the IRGC member reportedly said.

A 2 July blast at the Iranian Natanz nuclear power plant significantly damaged the above-ground part of the building. Against this background, reports emerged, citing unnamed Iranian officials, suggesting that Israel was behind behind the incident.According to the Nytimes.com source, the incident is not connected with other explosions that took place in Iran earlier, in particular a blast near Tehran's Parchin military complex, which some reports have suggested is a missile production facility.Earlier in the day, former national security adviser John Bolton questioned whether the recent explosions could have been connected and represented "a precursor of a larger attack".The damage caused by the incident was described by Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, as "significant", and he noted that it could slow the development of cutting-edge uranium enriching centrifuges.Responding to unconfirmed media reports that suggest Tel Aviv's involvement, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz stated that "not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us", however he repeated that "nuclear Iran is a threat to the world and the region".Israel consistently opposes an Iranian nuclear program, claiming that Tehran will destroy the Jewish state if it obtains nuclear weapon.Iran has consistently stated that it does not aim to develop a nuclear weapon, outlining that the goals of the country's nuclear program are exclusively peaceful.