© GETTY IMAGES



The builders of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are pulling the plug on the project as companies continue to meet mounting environmental opposition to new fossil fuel conduits in the U.S.Duke Energy Corp. DUK, -2.54% and Dominion Energy Inc. D, -9.61% said Sunday thatDominion meanwhile said it was selling the rest of its natural gas transmission and storage network to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, 1.98% for $9.7 billion including debt. The deal includes a 25% stake in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland, which will remain majority owned by Dominion."This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States," the companies said in a joint statement.Utilities and pipeline companies have been trying to expand U.S. pipeline networks for more than a decade to take advantage of the bounty of oil and gas unlocked by the fracking boom. But many of the projects have encountered intense opposition from landowners, Native American groups and environmental activists concerned about climate change who want to keep fossil fuels in the ground.