The ruling issued on July 3 by Dutch district court judge Hendrik Steenhuis (lead image, right)By the standard announced a month earlier by the Russian Foreign Ministry, this is a fundamental violation of Pulatov's legal rights, making a guilty verdict inevitable.. "In the conditions which the Dutch court has set," comments Canadian Christopher Black, a veteran litigator in international war crimes trials, "Nothing more than propaganda. No legal right for the accused is served by having his lawyers present. Since the defendants have refused to appear in person - three of them disputing the Dutch jurisdiction — the defence lawyers should withdraw."The wording of the formal indictment charges Pulatov and three co-defendants with the crime of intentional homicide, according to this release by the prosecution on March 9 . The text of the Dutch summons, issued to Pulatov last October, is more ambiguous,. For legal analysis of the Dutch criminal law which is being applied in the MH17 case, read this Black comments. "Any defence lawyer would complain that it is not a proper indictment. In the [Anglo-American] common law when a charge is vague like that the defence can demand 'particulars' — that is, details of the specific acts which the accused are alleged to have committed, so that the defence can be prepared."The principles, as well as the particulars required for the Dutch trial were identified on June 11 at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. The question asked of the Ministry was: "court hearings on the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash in Ukraine in 2014 have resumed in The Hague [district court]. Media outlets are quoting new statements made by the prosecution. How could you comment on them?""First of all, I would like to recall our principled approach," the Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova replied in a prepared statement. "The Russian Federation is not a party to the criminal trial now underway at the District Court of The Hague. Three Russian citizens, Igor Strelkov, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, are facing charges [the fourth defendant, Leonid Kharchenko, is Ukrainian]. We are therefore following the trial, including compliance with their legitimate rights. As we know, there are lawyers representing the interests of one of the defendants.""So far, to the best of our knowledge, preliminary hearings are underway. The parties are presenting their positions as regards their readiness to examine the merits of the case. The Dutch Public Prosecution Service should display the results of the investigation of the circumstances of the tragedy, being conducted by the Joint Investigation Team. It appears that the prosecution is trying to make an impression on the court and is firing away quite controversial details of its work. The media immediately pick up sensational statements about 'successes' by the Public Prosecution Service; they work as a team and broadcast court hearings live. On the whole, we can see nothing new..""I would like to note once again that Russia is not a party to the trial, and I will therefore refrain from making any detailed comments on the prosecutors' statements concerning evidence that they plan to submit. I believe that this is up to the lawyers.""We have repeatedly discussed our perception of the quality of the current criminal investigation and the completed earlier technical investigation, and it would now be pointless to repeat what we have already said. Our approach has not changed.""I will only share some observations. For example, Dutch prosecutor Thijs Berger has recently noted that the type of the missile that hit Flight [MH]17 had been established.By the way,, and the fragments themselves were recovered under dubious circumstances.""And, finally, two years later, the prosecution did recall material submitted by Russia and proving the Ukrainian origin of a missile that,, hit Flight 17. Nevertheless, the prosecutors are making groundless claims that the Russian evidence had been tampered with and doctored. This is yet another lie., did not voice their desire to visit Russia and did not send any additional inquiries. It goes without saying that the Ukrainian files contained no information concerning the missile's location after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Don't the investigators themselves find this strange?""During their speeches, the Dutch prosecutors claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not operate in the disaster area on the day of the crash. This was done to absolve Ukraine of any suspicions. However, the entire world knows the video footage showing Ukrainian officials posing in front of operational Buk surface-to-air missiles deployed in the so-called Counter-Terrorist Operation Zone..""All this is taking place among claims that it is Russia which is not playing it fair and is trying to lead investigators into a blind alley. And don't the investigators themselves who are obviously becoming confused want to ask Ukraine any questions about the numerous discrepancies? They are also overlooking Kiev's responsibility over its failure to close national airspace in the war zone. We have also repeatedly noted this. And, of course, it is no good that the court examined evidence from the Security Service of Ukraine, an obviously interested party, regarding a number of episodes.""It would now be better to allow the judges themselves to assess the conclusions of the investigators. This is not the right time for anticipating the court's decision."The prosecutors presented their case in court on June 10 and 11; follow the details here and here . Two Rotterdam lawyers, Boudewijn van Eijck and Sabine ten Doesschate have been appointed by the court and say they are paid by a Russian foundation to represent Pulatov. They followed the prosecutors with an outline of their defence on June 22 and 23. Transcripts of their remarks and analysis of their claims can be read here and here The prosecution was given an opportunity to counter-attack on June 26. This set the stage for the first major ruling by the court; it was read out last Friday. A brief summary of Steenhuis's judgement was published on the court website here . Click to view the judge reading his text in full . Although Steenhuis claimed the ruling he read in court would be published "as soon as possible" (Min 17:27), this hasn't happened yet.The first of them was that the Dutch court should not politicise the trial. Russia is "not a party to the trial", Zakharova said twice over in case the Dutch were hard of hearing. But this is not the position of the judge.in an "investigation still being conducted, on the one hand into higher command lines, and on the other, into the crew of the BUK TELAR [Transporter Erector Launcher and Radar]" (Min: 20:35). These are references to the Russian Army and its line of command to and from Moscow. The prosecution has repeatedly made the same connection in press conferences, interviews and presentations.Zakharova's statement was also a warning that if the court accepts that witness testimony, telephone tapes, video and photo records provided by the Ukrainian SBU are "valid evidence", but Russian evidence is not, the proceeding is nothing more than an extension of the Ukrainian civil war, with no protection of the defendants' rights. Zakharova was explicit regarding "material submitted by Russia and proving the Ukrainian origin of a missile that, according to the Joint Investigation Team, hit Flight 17." About that evidence, she said, "the prosecutors are making groundless claims that the Russian evidence had been tampered with and doctored. This is yet another lie. They were invited to Russia in order to make sure that the files are authentic. However, the investigators quickly lost interest in this subject, did not voice their desire to visit Russia and did not send any additional inquiries."Zakharova's statement was in layman's language.On Friday Steenhuis ruled to dismiss the defence request to interview the Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, for his evidence of the Ukrainian BUK. "The relevant records relate to the years 1986 and 1987," the judge claimed. "In that light, the court does not see how interviewing this witness [Konashenkov] can contribute to the question of where a specific missile mentioned in that record is located in the year 2014. For that reason alone the court is of the opinion that interviewing this witness cannot be of importance for any decision to be taken in the criminal case of the accused. The request is therefore rejected" (Min 58:50 to 59:40). For more details, read this Steenhuis went further.. "The accused has not yet made any concrete statements about allegations against him. And that means the court cannot yet determine how granting the investigation requests relating to that alternative interpretation can contribute to the accused's ability to conduct a proper defence [Min 45:13] given that it's not clear which parts of the allegations against him he contests, or which alternative scenario the accused espouses" [Min 45:23].This claim astonishes experienced criminal lawyers. They say. Instead of the requirement in a normal court of law, required by the Dutch criminal code of procedure, that the onus of proof of a crime is on the prosecution to demonstrate,"The court is currently unable to assess the pertinence of a significant number of [defence] requests and the court will therefore postpone taking a decision with respect to those requests until the defence has specified its other investigation requests within the timeframe to be set, and it becomes clear which parts of the indictment the accused disputes, or which position he wishes to adopt with respect to that" [45:53].Russian lawyers believe the record the Dutch judge has now made is too illegal by international standards to ignore. The purpose of representing Pulatov in the preliminaries, they add, has been served.The principal Russian lawyer in the case is Anatoly Kovler; he was a judge of the European Court of Human Rights between 1999 and 2012, and since then he has been an advisor to the Russian Constitutional Court and member of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe. Kovler's eponymous Moscow law firm is representing Pulatov through a junior attorney, Yelena Kutyina. For the time being, Kovler and Kutyina do not respond to questions about the MH17 trial or the Dutch law violations.