As the Southwest monsoon remained active over Saurashtra and Kutch, Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka was deluged with 11.49 inches of rainfall between 6 pm and 8 pm on Sunday, prompting the district administration to evacuate over 100 persons from the low-lying areas in the town.The exceptionally heavy rainfall in Khambhaliya led to waterlogging in low-lying areas in the town, the district headquarters of Devbhumi Dwarka.. But since these were the first heavy showers of the season and dams and reservoirs in the area were empty, no mishap or emergency was reported. The rain stopped around 8.13 pm. But since there is forecast of similar rainfall over the next 11 hours, we are evacuating around 100 to 120 people from low-lying areas," Devbhumi Dwarka district collector Narendra Kumar Meena told The Indian Express.Vikram Rahevar, 33, a farmer from Tidana village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district, was struck by lightning at 9.45 am when he was working on his agricultural field near Umrada village. "He died on the spot," Muli police said.Muli taluka recorded 22 millimetres (mm) rain between 6 am and 4 pm on Sunday, while the neighbouring Chuda and Sayla talukas of Surendranagar registered 49 mm and 46 mm rainfall respectively.An MUV transporting carcasses of a cow and a buffalo was swept away in Khokhaddadi river while crossing a flooded causeway across the river in Velnathpara area of Kothariya village in Rajkot city that recorded 29 mm rain. "Three persons — Bhavesh Rathod (30), Prakash Chavd (22) and Bhikho (28) — were swept away in the floodwaters... While Rathod and Chavda were rescued, Bhikho is missing and rescue operation is on," said officials at the flood control room in Rajkot.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of an active spell across the state till July 9. "A low pressure area has developed over Kutch and neighbourhood and associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. It is very likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours," the IMD bulletin stated."Further, the off-shore trough at mean sea level from Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast that persists along with the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through center of low pressure area of Kutch and neighbourhood, Ahmedabad, Raisen, Seoni, Pendra Road, Sambalpur, centre of low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts and thence southeastwards to East Central Bay of Bengal," it added.Also, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Narmada and Tapi.