"Major consequences on the economy, society and mental health" have already occurred. I hope they are reversible, and this depends to a large extent on whether we can avoid prolonging the draconian lockdowns and manage to deal with COVID-19 in a smart, precision-risk targeted approach, rather than blindly shutting down everything. Similarly, we have already started to see the consequences of "financial crisis, unrest, and civil strife." I hope it is not followed by "war and meltdown of the social fabric." Globally, the lockdown measures have increased the number of people at risk of starvation to 1.1 billion, and they are putting at risk millions of lives, with the potential resurgence of tuberculosis, childhood diseases like measles where vaccination programs are disrupted, and malaria. I hope that policymakers look at the big picture of all the potential problems and not only on the very important, but relatively thin slice of evidence that is COVID-19.

In a recent interview, Dr. John Ioannidis had a harsh assessment of modelers who predicted as many as 40 million people would die and the US healthcare system would be overrun because of COVID-19.Dr. John Ioannidis became a world-leading scientist by exposing bad science . But the COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be his biggest challenge yet.Ioannidis also said a comprehensive review of the medical literature suggests that COVID-19 is far more widespread than most people realize."The death rate in a given country depends a lot on the age-structure, who are the people infected, and how they are managed," Ioannidis said. "For people younger than 45, the infection fatality rate is almost 0%. For 45 to 70, it is probably about 0.05-0.3%. For those above 70, it escalates substantially..."Because of this, Ioannidis sees mass lockdowns of entire populations as a mistake, though he says they may have made sense when experts believed the fatality rate of COVID-19 was as high as 3-5 percent.In March, in a widely read STAT article , Ioannidis said it was uncertain how long lockdowns could be maintained without serious consequences.Nearly three months after that interview, the world has seen unemployment levels unseen since the Great Depression, mass business closures, spikes in suicide and drug overdose, and social unrest on a scale not seen in the US since the 1960s."I feel extremely sad that my predictions were verified," Ioannidis said. He continued:Ioannidis did not spare modelers who predicted as many as 40 million people would die, or those who claimed the US healthcare system would be overrun.Conversely, he added, these actions had detrimental effects on the US health care system, which was "severely damaged" because of measures taken.Only time will tell if Ioannidis is proven correct in his assessments. But if he's even half right, it would suggest that the experts did indeed fail again During the coronavirus pandemic, experts may have unintentionally brought about one of the most serious human disasters in modern history by removing choice from individuals with superior local knowledge."This is not a dispute about whether planning is to be done or not," Hayek wrote in The Use of Knowledge in Society. "It is a dispute as to whether planning is to be done centrally, by one authority for the whole economic system, or is to be divided among many individuals."Jonathan Miltimore is the Managing Editor of FEE.org. His writing/reporting has been the subject of articles in TIME magazine, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Forbes, Fox News, and the Star Tribune.