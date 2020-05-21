Health & Wellness
Ioannidis releases new medical analysis of 12 global coronavirus studies finding 9 of 12 show COVID-19 fatality rates similar to seasonal flu
Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit
Tue, 19 May 2020 20:45 UTC
Gateway Pundit
Tue, 19 May 2020 20:45 UTC
a summary report from his recent coronavirus study in Santa Clara, California.
The research project looked at 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California. The Stanford study revealed that 2.5% to 4.2% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive for antibodies.
The doctor's data indicated that there are between 50 to 80-fold more infections in the general population than the confirmed cases.
This was a huge development.
In describing his findings Dr. Ioannidis concluded that the coronavirus has an infection fatality rate that is in the same ballpark as seasonal influenza.
Dr. Ioannidis added in April, "It suggests that even though this is a very serious problem, we should not fear. It suggests that we have solid ground to have optimism about the possibility of eventually opening our society and gaining back our lives."
On Tuesday Dr. Ioannidis released a follow-up investigation on the coronavirus.
The abstract was published at medRxiv.
The new Ioannidis study reveals the infection fatality ratios (IFRs) of the Coronavirus from 12 seroprevalence studies of greater that 500 individuals per sample found:
** 7 of 12 studies saw a corrected IFR of 0.06-0.16, similar to seasonal flu
** 3 of 12 studies saw a modestly higher IFR of 0.25-0.40 - slightly higher than flu
** 2 of 12 studies saw a modestly lower IFR of 0.02-0.03 - slightly lower than flu
Here is a look at the sampled populations:
Dr. Andrew Bostom wrote about this study earlier today.
This is more evidence that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx misled the American president and American public and now we have a global depression.
What a tragedy.
The research project looked at 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California. The Stanford study revealed that 2.5% to 4.2% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive for antibodies.
The doctor's data indicated that there are between 50 to 80-fold more infections in the general population than the confirmed cases.
This was a huge development.
In describing his findings Dr. Ioannidis concluded that the coronavirus has an infection fatality rate that is in the same ballpark as seasonal influenza.
Dr. Ioannidis added in April, "It suggests that even though this is a very serious problem, we should not fear. It suggests that we have solid ground to have optimism about the possibility of eventually opening our society and gaining back our lives."
On Tuesday Dr. Ioannidis released a follow-up investigation on the coronavirus.
The abstract was published at medRxiv.
The new Ioannidis study reveals the infection fatality ratios (IFRs) of the Coronavirus from 12 seroprevalence studies of greater that 500 individuals per sample found:
** 7 of 12 studies saw a corrected IFR of 0.06-0.16, similar to seasonal flu
** 3 of 12 studies saw a modestly higher IFR of 0.25-0.40 - slightly higher than flu
** 2 of 12 studies saw a modestly lower IFR of 0.02-0.03 - slightly lower than flu
Here is a look at the sampled populations:
Dr. Andrew Bostom wrote about this study earlier today.
This is more evidence that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx misled the American president and American public and now we have a global depression.
What a tragedy.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- ESA's SWARM investigates weakening of Earth's magnetic field, possible split up of South Atlantic Anomaly
- Freak storm rips through Geelong, Australia
- The "Screen New Deal": Andrew Cuomo calls in the billionaires to build a high-tech dystopia
- Should Britain relax the two-metre distance rule?
- Ioannidis releases new medical analysis of 12 global coronavirus studies finding 9 of 12 show COVID-19 fatality rates similar to seasonal flu
- Very unusual seismic activity concerns scientists in South Korea
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes central Mediterranean Sea
- Supercomputer simulations reveal possible cause of Neanderthal extinction
- Very Large Telescope sees signs of planet's birth around young star AB Aurigae
- Thousands of UK cancer patients could die early due to lockdown delays
- Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador
- UK universities facing £760m loss as lockdown causes surge in students deferring courses
- The curious timing of NYT takedown: Why has US liberal media turned on #MeToo darling Ronan Farrow now?
- Best of the Web: Dr. Rancourt: Masks and respirators do not work - A review of science relevant to curbing Covid-19 transmission
- Iranian media refute Israeli claim that Tehran is scaling down its Syrian presence
- UK politicians who urged us all to 'follow the science' now turn on the scientists for being WRONG. But will the people buy it?
- 'Atlantic' editor, promoter of erroneous conspiracy ginning up Iraq war, bemoans Arab 'propensity' to conspiracy thinking
- UK government likely to keep schools closed after Labour-led local councils rebel against plan to reopen on June 1
- YouTube deletes channels that focus on Crimea & eastern Ukraine, cites 'terms of use' violation
- 'Total fiasco': Dismay after UK minister admits government prioritized NHS over care homes during Covid-19 early stages
- The "Screen New Deal": Andrew Cuomo calls in the billionaires to build a high-tech dystopia
- Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador
- Iranian media refute Israeli claim that Tehran is scaling down its Syrian presence
- YouTube deletes channels that focus on Crimea & eastern Ukraine, cites 'terms of use' violation
- Venezuela files legal claim in bid to force Bank of England to hand over $1 billion of gold for pandemic response
- US nukes in Poland would not be a deterrent, but a MASSIVE provocation for Russia
- Biden says he opposes Israel annexing territory but supports military aid for annexation
- Media ignores Israel connection to creation of dystopian 'smart cities' in New York
- Russian Embassy fights back after Bloomberg "caught blatantly lying" about Russian healthcare
- Abbas: Palestinians withdraw from all US and Israeli agreements
- Ukrainian lawmakers: Biden tapes show quid pro quo
- Disaster: 20% of Moderna's human test subjects sustained severe injuries from Gates-Fauci coronavirus vaccine
- Israel's annexation plan is the Nakba revisited
- China's new cryptocurrency: Another step towards full dedollarization?
- Trump announces executive order aiming to make hundreds of deregulations amid coronavirus permanent
- Iraqi forces destroy 6 ISIS hideouts in Iraq, claim deep state involvement
- Gilad Atzmon: Pilpul for Beginners
- Another gigantic US bank bailout under cover of a virus
- Phone calls between Biden and Ukraine's Poroshenko leaked; Details $1 Billion "quid pro quo" to fire Burisma prosecutor
- Top German court rules intelligence agency's monitoring of foreigners abroad is unconstitutional
- Should Britain relax the two-metre distance rule?
- Thousands of UK cancer patients could die early due to lockdown delays
- UK universities facing £760m loss as lockdown causes surge in students deferring courses
- The curious timing of NYT takedown: Why has US liberal media turned on #MeToo darling Ronan Farrow now?
- UK politicians who urged us all to 'follow the science' now turn on the scientists for being WRONG. But will the people buy it?
- 'Atlantic' editor, promoter of erroneous conspiracy ginning up Iraq war, bemoans Arab 'propensity' to conspiracy thinking
- UK government likely to keep schools closed after Labour-led local councils rebel against plan to reopen on June 1
- 'Total fiasco': Dismay after UK minister admits government prioritized NHS over care homes during Covid-19 early stages
- Dangerous precedent: Refusing to unlock your phone? Jail. UK judge sentences activist under TERRORISM law
- Data on missile specifications feared leaked in cyberattack on Japan's Mitsubishi Electric
- Delusional SJW soccer star Megan Rapinoe calls President Trump a white nationalist, says she's not ruling out running for office
- Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc baby powder in U.S. and Canada
- Lisa Kudrow is right - the Culture Police needs to leave Friends and the past alone
- What critical thinking? Wayback Machine is now complicit in Big Tech censorship
- Hull mum disgusted as 11-year-old's homework was to define 'hardcore porn'
- Don't believe your lying eyes, says New York Times feminist claiming #BelieveAllWomen is a 'right-wing canard'
- To equalize a $54B budget hole, California cuts will stick it to the most vulnerable
- One Israeli settler convicted for Dawabsheh family murders five years later
- Another news bungle? Bloomberg's op-ed mixes up hospital bed stats and OECD in its attack on Russian Covid-19 response
- Italy: 101 'Ndrangheta mafia bosses arrested for illegally collecting basic income
- Supercomputer simulations reveal possible cause of Neanderthal extinction
- Connection with Native Americans identified near Lake Baikal in Siberia using prehistoric genomes
- 300,000-year-old nearly complete elephant skeleton found in Germany
- Tomb of jewelry-clad Iron Age 'princess' unearthed in France
- 2,000-year-old underground rooms found by Jerusalem's Western Wall
- Double helix of masonry revealed as the secret of Italian renaissance domes
- Global cooling 4,200-years ago spurred rice's evolution
- The Head of the Hydra: Rise of Robert Kadlec
- King Arthur: A legend felled by archaeology and DNA
- Remembering Mount St. Helens eruption: 40 years later
- Feast of gazelle, pig and snails sheds light on Hellenist life in ancient Galilee
- A perfect storm: How early Christian farming in the Negev collapsed
- Petroglyphs and cave painting in Iran suggests prehistorical Iranians migrated to Americas
- Dozens of archeological sites discovered by volunteers from home during lockdown
- Mystery of 60 peculiar lead cubes with 'Sanskrit inscriptions' pulled from British river
- How Thomas Huxley's X-Club created 'Nature Magazine' and sabotaged science for 150 years
- 'Largest ever' hillfort discovered in Scotland
- Fossil footprints in Africa a snapshot of past behaviour
- Best of the Web: Victory Day: It's time to think about finally winning WWII
- Fort Detrick's mind-blowing, murderous history
- ESA's SWARM investigates weakening of Earth's magnetic field, possible split up of South Atlantic Anomaly
- Very Large Telescope sees signs of planet's birth around young star AB Aurigae
- Best of the Web: Dr. Rancourt: Masks and respirators do not work - A review of science relevant to curbing Covid-19 transmission
- Darwinian wishful thinking: Mutations decrease fitness in more ways than one and are the cause of collateral damage
- The Tunguska explosion could have been caused by an asteroid that still orbits the Sun says new study
- One of the simplest chemical reactions isn't simple at all
- Study estimates odds of intelligence emerging beyond our planet
- NASA scientists detect evidence of parallel universe where time runs backward
- Behe was right? 'Current Biology' publishes article supporting ID author - evolution destroys, doesn't create
- 'Particularly potent' antibody found in SARS patients from 17 years ago inhibits COVID-19, study says
- NASA tracker detects 3 asteroids approaching Earth, fly-by on Monday
- Alaska landslide could cause enormous tsunami, scientists warn
- Darwin's 'Descent of Man' is both deeply disturbing and more relevant than ever
- Study on early hydroxychloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients shows 98.7% cure rate
- On the origin of life: A reply to Jeremy England
- Australian researchers produce new evidence implying that Covid-19 was created in a lab
- SETI reports unusual activity of the Delta Mensid meteor shower
- Flashback: Study claiming coronavirus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people was flawed
- Dynamic electrical stimulation of the visual cortex allows blind and sighted people to 'see' shapes
- Prominent biology journal demands government censorship of Intelligent Design
- Freak storm rips through Geelong, Australia
- Very unusual seismic activity concerns scientists in South Korea
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes central Mediterranean Sea
- Cold spring storm brings back snow to Bogus Basin, Idaho
- Best of the Web: 10,000+ residents flee Michigan county after TWO dams fail in a single day, unleashing massive flood
- 'Anomalous seismic activity' and a tornado hit eastern Cuba
- Sweden suffers one of its strongest earthquakes at Arctic iron ore mine
- Death toll in southwest China earthquake rises to four
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global food shortages masked by a lock down
- Second hailstorm in 3 days wreaks havoc in scores of villages in Kashmir destroying crops & fruits
- Floods in Illinois and Michigan after days of heavy rainfall - Chicago wettest May ever
- Floods after heavy rain in Côte d'Ivoire - At least 2 people dead
- Best of the Web: Worldwide volcanic uptick: Multiple eruptions to 45,000+ ft (13.7+ km) - Direct cooling effect
- Hailstones the size of MELONS pound San Luis de Potosí, Mexico
- Waterspout caught on camera off Cancun, Mexico
- Lightning bolt kills 85 sheep, goats in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Torrential rain causes damaging floods Algeria
- Mid-May winter storm brings fresh snow to Lake Tahoe
- Deadly floods in Ecuador kill at least 2 people
- Category 5 Cyclone Amphan to push massive storm surge toward eastern India and Bangladesh
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- 'A bright ball crossed the sky': Falling meteor spotted in Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!': Massive boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Ioannidis releases new medical analysis of 12 global coronavirus studies finding 9 of 12 show COVID-19 fatality rates similar to seasonal flu
- Best of the Web: As Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine takes the lead, its Chief Medical Officer's recent promotion of 'gene-editing vaccines' comes to light
- Growing evidence for vitamin D deficiency affecting Covid severity
- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: Hydroxychloroquine has about 90 percent chance of helping COVID-19 patients
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Menace of the Authoritarian Follower
- SOTT Focus: The Rocky and Potentially Costly Road to a SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine
- Intermittent fasting from dawn to sunset for 30 consecutive days is associated with anticancer proteomic signature
- Pharmacy Board loosens restrictions on Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions, reversing course
- Will Coronavirus burn itself out 'naturally' before a vaccine is ready? Former WHO oncologist thinks so
- Best of the Web: The Dengvaxia Disaster Was Twenty Years in the Making—What Will Happen With a Rushed COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Fear, isolation, depression: The mental health consequences of the pandemic lockdown
- New inflammatory disease targeting children being linked to COVID-19
- Vitamin B3 has therapeutic effect in progressive muscle disease
- Vitamin D determines severity in COVID-19: Researchers urge government to change advice
- Flashback Best of the Web: Even the WHO acknowledges that scientific evidence of effectiveness of wearing masks in community settings is NON-EXISTENT
- Ohio had 6 coronavirus cases in 5 counties in January - Health Director
- The lockdown kills too: More people dying at home during UK lockdown
- SOTT Focus: Russel Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks to the Healthy
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- World-wide nutritional immunity: Why everybody, everywhere is taking vitamin C
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts.
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
Quote of the Day
Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.
- Kahlil Gibran
Recent Comments
Must see: Why Sweden and Japan Never Locked Down ... Carneval....[Link]
This strange behaviour has geophysicists puzzled and is causing technical disturbances in satellites orbiting Earth. How about sending LESS of...
I don't know why it's so beyond modern people to just live their lives and tell whoever to go and do one over this issue. In the 1960's, 1970's,...
Let's see what I picked up this morning.... PyongSublime Frequencies: Radio Pyongyang: Commie Funk And Agit Pop From The Hermit Kingdom ...[Link]...
... solves a series of mathematical equations that describe how Neanderthals and Homo sapiens moved in a time-varying glacial landscape and under...
Comment: See also: