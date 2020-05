In April Stanford University researcher Dr. John Ioannidis presented a summary report from his recent coronavirus study in Santa Clara, California.The research project looked at 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California. The Stanford study revealed that 2.5% to 4.2% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive for antibodies.Dr. Ioannidis added in April, "It suggests that even though this is a very serious problem, we should not fear. It suggests that we have solid ground to have optimism about the possibility of eventually opening our society and gaining back our lives."On Tuesday Dr. Ioannidis released a follow-up investigation on the coronavirus.The abstract was published at medRxiv. The new Ioannidis study reveals the infection fatality ratios (IFRs) of the Coronavirus from 12 seroprevalence studies of greater that 500 individuals per sample found:Here is a look at the sampled populations:The new study shows the coronavirus has a similar mortality rate as the seasonal flu — according to Dr. Ioannidis.Dr. Andrew Bostom wrote about this study earlier today.