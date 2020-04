© Stanford University



"The COVID-19 death risk in people <65 years old during the period of fatalities from the epidemic was equivalent to the death risk from driving between 9 miles per day (Germany) and 415 miles per day (New York City)."

World Health Organization may have missed the mark

"One percent is a figure that pertains to a population of mostly elderly people. The mean age of the passengers and crew was 58 years old and the median, I believe, was close to 65. And we know now that there is a very strong age gradient. People who are older have a higher risk. People who are young have a much lower risk."

"As we discussed, many of the features of this pandemic, of course, are serious. But I think that the estimates are exaggerated. And I think that there is a risk of really making some fundamental decisions about the structure of our civilization, of our society, of our future, that may not be appropriate."

"Flattening the curve to avoid overwhelming the health system is conceptually sound — in theory. A visual that has become viral in media and social media shows how flattening the curve reduces the volume of the epidemic that is above the threshold of what the health system can handle at any moment.



"Yet if the health system does become overwhelmed, the majority of the extra deaths may not be due to coronavirus but to other common diseases and conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, trauma, bleeding, and the like that are not adequately treated.



"If the level of the epidemic does overwhelm the health system and extreme measures have only modest effectiveness, then flattening the curve may make things worse.



"Instead of being overwhelmed during a short, acute phase, the health system will remain overwhelmed for a more protracted period. That's another reason we need data about the exact level of the epidemic activity."

What went wrong in Italy?

"Also, most of these people have lots of other underlying diseases. Italy is a country with a very strong history of smoking. It has very high rates, therefore, of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It has very high rates of coronary heart disease. And these are very strong risk factors for having a bad outcome in this infection."

"So, they said 'we need to admit these people to the hospital even if they had modest or not so severe symptoms'. This resulted in a very bad decision-making. And I think that this is something that every other setting that is hit by an epidemic wave needs to avoid.



"By admitting these mild or moderate cases very quickly, they became saturated," he continued. "And when they started getting the severe cases, they just had no room for them."

"It should be something we should all be united about — saving lives, getting the best outcome, and really knowing what are the next steps about what we do with this epidemic," Ionnadis concluded, "and what we do with our world at large."

