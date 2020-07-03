As many as four persons have lost their lives while 10 others have been injured due to a lightning strike early Thursday morning, in Bara district. All of the deceased are women.Two of the four — Aasha Devi Mahato (35) and Halika Khatun (45) — were residents of Sitalpur, Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City-12. They were working at the field. While two others — Indu Devi Mahato (30) and Sunarpati Dev Mahato (40) — were from Tribeni, Pheta Rural Municipality-1.Indu and Sunarpati were at their homes while the lightning struck and they were killed on the spot, informed Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit.Among the injured, two are from wards 10 and 12 of Kalaiya, seven from Pheta, and one from Subarna Rural Municipality, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra.One of the injured is critical while condition of the remaining persons are normal, said DSP Mishra.According to Bara Police, the injured people are receiving treatment at Kalaiya Hospital and Narayani Hospital, Birgunj.Bodies of the deceased have been brought to Kalaiya Hospital for post mortem.CDO Pandit has grieved over the loss of lives and advised people to stay alert during such times.Meanwhile, Pheta Rural Municipality has decided to provide financial support to the families of the deceased. Chief of rural municipality said that the families will be provided with Rs 50,000 each.