Multiple atmospheric phenomena were seen in the skies above the Swiss Alps on Les Diablerets near Sion on June 26.The sightings of not just a solar halo but a circumhorizontal arc was a particularly special scene.The filmer said: "A 22° solar halo is seen around the Sun, and below it, near the horizon, a bright portion of circumhorizon arc."The solar halo is rather common but the circumhorizon arc can only be seen in summer here when the Sun is high enough in the sky."The arc is some 46° below the Sun. "