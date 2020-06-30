The BC Coroners Service is investigating a man's death following reports of a dog attack in Kamloops.Kamloops RCMP say they were called around 11:45 a.m. Monday to a home in the 900-block of Singh Street.People in the house told RCMP that a pit bull owned by a resident attacked a man who was visiting.The man subsequently died of his injuries.Police say the dog is currently secured on the deck of the home.Conservation officers have been called and will sedate the dog, after which police say it will be euthanized.B.C. Emergency Health Services told Global News two ambulances were sent to the location however no one was transported to hospital.RCMP remain on scene at Singh Street near Parkcrest Avenue.The City of Kamloops confirmed a dog has been seized but did not provide any further details.