[*] Ferdinandusse has a first name but this will not be reported. The reason is that Ferdinandusse repeatedly shows his animus towards the defendant, Oleg Pulatov, by refusing to use the conventional honorific "Mister". This is so customary in Anglo-American court practice that the Dutch refusal to observe it makes a display of prejudice towards the defendant. That this is exceptional Ferdinandusse revealed himself as he read his script. Twice he read out the name as "Mr Pulatov" -- at Min. 53:37 and 55:35. Ferdinandusse had typed the honorific in his script, but read it out by mistake; this is the exception that proves his prejudice. Ferdinandusse's practice is also in violation of the Dutch criminal code requiring the defendant in an indictment and in trial to be considered innocent until proven guilty. In court Pulatov is as much a Mister as Steenhuis the judge.

apart from the Ukrainian government's say-so, there is no chain of custody for the evidence of the weapon alleged to have been fired by the accused

They have not identified where in the Ukraine these parts were found, by whom; when; or what chain of custody record has been made from the discovery to the public display.

Left: the venturi and casing parts on display by the JIT; source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mE4tyHBer1k Right: Australian Federal Police officer, Jennifer Hurst, said at the JIT press briefing: "Different parts of the type [sic] of missile were found. These parts were secured by the JIT and carefully examined by forensic experts (Min 32:41]...A venturi and a casing were found in eastern Ukraine." Hurst and the JIT sources she displayed did not identify where or when the parts were found. Nor did she or the JIT reveal the chain of custody of the evidence between the time and location of the discovery and their presentation by the JIT at the May 24, 2018, press conference. Hurst revealed what the JIT prosecutors wanted to know by appealing for witnesses who "have information about the numbers of the venture and the casing; or do you know someone who can tell us what these numbers mean? Are you or do you know someone with information about the missile in which these parts have been placed and to which unit this missile was delivered?" (Min 36:52). After the MH17 trial began in March of this year, Hurst announced to the Australian media that she "expects[s] more disinformation from Russia during the MH17 trial." Hurst, who lacks advanced university and scientific qualifications, has been the subject of official investigation of misconduct and a lawsuit for discrimination in an Australian court.

Left to right: Dutch state prosecutors Thijs Berger and Ferdinandusse at the June 23 hearing announcing they oppose calling General Konashenkov as a witness.