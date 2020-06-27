A 72-year-old woman was attacked by her two pit bulls on Thursday at her home near Mandeville. She died later from her injuries.St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the call at around 2: 15 p.m. in the 600 block of Chereuil Street."This is very sad," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "My thoughts and prayers go out the victim's family and to the neighbor who was injured trying to help her. I also thank the deputies who responded and provided medical care in an effort to try and save this woman's life."Police report lethal force had to be used on both animals.The second dog fled the home, however, after officers located the animal lethal force had to be used as well.The woman was transported to the hospital.