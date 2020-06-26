© Melissa Fitzgerald West

The Houston Association of Realtors has stopped using the word "master" to describe bedrooms or bathrooms, a change prompted by a group of real estate agents that requested a review of the term.The association agreed to update the phrase to "primary bedroom" and "primary bath." It implemented the changes in its Multiple Listing Service and on har.com June 15."This topic is currently being debated across the real estate industry, and the national standards organization for MLSs will be considering a similar change that could make 'primary' the new standard nationally," according to a statement from HAR.Tiffany Curry, a Houston real estate broker who recently became the first African-American owner of a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, supports the change.As a progressive, diverse city, Houston should be reflective of its citizenship," said Curry, a past National Association of Realtors board member.Some builders have already dropped the term. David Weekley Homes, for example, calls a home's primary bedroom an "owner's retreat."The National Association of Realtors said it is focused on addressing discrimination that still occurs in housing transactions."NAR sees no reason that real estate professionals cannot use the term, as," according to a statement from NAR President Vince Malta.While HAR will no longer use the nomenclature, it will not block agents from doing so through discussions or marketing purposes.