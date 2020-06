© Getty Images / Valeriya Tikhonova

A huge part of the blame for the massive deterioration in race-relations in the West lies squarely at the feet of the mainstream media.

Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

An Australian taxpayer-funded broadcaster has tried to book a former chess player to discuss whether one of the oldest board games in the world is steeped in white supremacy. This is utter madness.In the words of Anchorman's Ron Burgundy: "That escalated quickly". Less than two weeks ago, I wrote a tongue-in-cheek article listing twelve things that should be next on the list for the cancel culture commissars to tear down. Such as the pyramids, the White House, William Shakespeare...As a throw-away line, a joke and in the interest of bumping up the number of things on the list, I suggested the game of chess should be cancelled. I, and I cannot stress this enough, wrote for a laugh, that chess "is clearly an allegory for racial violence, and the fact the whites always get to move first is an obvious indication of white supremacy."However, I apparently underestimated my powers, because yesterday, nine days after that article was published, it was revealed that ABC, Australia's national broadcaster, was preparing for a discussion on this very topic.The news that ABC Radio Sydney was preparing to discuss the important issue of whether or not a game invented in 6th Century India was a product of white racism was revealed by John Adams, a former member of the Australian Chess Federation. Adams was contacted by a producer for a radio show, asking if he would like to discuss whether or not chess was racist because "whites go first".He told the Australian Daily Telegraph: "They called me up and said...with everything going on, they wanted to have a conversation about white going first [in chess] - and the racial context of whether white should go first."He is, of course, absolutely right: this is ideologically Marxist. However, presumably his arguments are irrelevant because he has the same name as the USA's second president and is therefore nominally complicit in slavery or something, but I digress.From there, it moved along the Silk Road, evolving as it did and picking up influences on its way, eventually becoming very popular in Persia. Indeed, it is from the old Persian phrase "shah mat" (meaning the king is helpless) that we get the phrase "checkmate".Following the Islamic conquest of Persia in 633 AD, its popularity propagated throughout the Muslim world, coming to Europe via Spain when large parts of that country were occupied by the Moors in 1,000 AD. Then, over a period of another 800 years, it spread throughout Europe, more of Asia and Africa, thence to the New World, becoming one of the most popular games on the planet as well as one of the most challenging.So, what this nonsense amounted to is a taxpayer-funded organization thinking it's worth time and money to explore whether a game founded in India, popularised in Persia and spread through the world as a by-product of Islamic conquest is, in fact, steeped in white supremacy.In case any producers at ABC are wondering, the answer is no, no, and once again, no. One may not have thought it possible, but it appears Antipodean woke lunacy has managed to steal a march on Britain and America, but I daresay we won't be far behind.I for one am looking forward to the BBC questioning whether or not Risk should be banned for promulgating colonialism, and CNN having a five-person panel discussion on why Monopoly needs to be cancelled for reinforcing capitalism and white supremacy. I mean, in the British version, there's Whitehall and Whitechapel Road, after all. (ABC producers: don't...)