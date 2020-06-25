© Reuters



Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary.Turkey's support for the GNA has reversed a 14-month assault on Tripoli by forces loyal to Haftar, which are backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.Sisi told an audience after inspecting military units at an air base near the border with Libya.He said Egypt has the right to defend itself after receiving "direct threats" from "terrorist militias and mercenaries" supported by foreign countries, in an apparent reference to some armed groups loyal to the GNA and supported by Turkey.he said.Before his speech, Sisi addressed several air force pilots and special forces personnel at the base, telling them:The UAE and Saudi Arabia expressed support for Egypt's desire to protect its security and borders. There was no immediate reaction from Turkey or the GNA.Earlier this month, Egypt called for a ceasefire in Libya as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for the country.On Saturday Sisi said that"If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline,he said before an audience that included some Libyan tribal leaders. Sisi called on the two warring parties to respect the frontline and return to talks. He also said Egypt could provide Libyan tribes with training and arms to fight the "terrorist militias".