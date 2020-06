© REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

All the riots, toppled statues and attacks on American history will not end in the Year Zero the protesters want. It's going to achieve precisely the opposite, as the silent majority of Americans will show in November.With the presidential election less than 150 days away, the left needs to reconsider where it's going and what it's enabling. And whether it wants the nation to dump Trump, as its supporters say they're passionate about achieving.The poll numbers are hardly surprising. Biden tends to range anywhere from 42 to 56, whereas Trump is anywhere from 37 to 48 percent, according to Five Thirty Eight .This is no different to how it was in 2016, when the polls showed Hillary Clinton routinely holding double-digit leads over Trump.There are constant statements in the liberal press that there's some sort of deep-seated racism that's inherent to the United States. So much so that the Pulitzer Prize honoring journalism and the arts went to The 1619 Project, a historically inaccurate and easily debunked piece about the history of slavery in the United States. Then came the death of George Floyd.Since that moment, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has been working to enact a sort of Year Zero, targeting monuments across the country to deface or destroy them. This, of course, comes after the mass riots agitated by Antifa that saw many cities in flames. And then there's the creation of the CHAZ/CHOP autonomous area in Seattle, which is reportedly about to be shut down by the mayor.It's been speculated that the 2016 election was an indictment of HIllary Clinton, but I'm not sure I agree. I think it was an indictment of the left in general.Now, it's gone far beyond that.The United States does not want a Year Zero. Ours is a nation with a heritage most Americans are proud of, and we're proud of the oppression we've defeated over the years. Erasing that history only means we'd be doomed to repeat it.As such, the polls are likely going to remain the same until the election. At that point, the silence will be deafening. Americans will pull the cord for Republicans, and we'll have another 2016 on our hands. All because the left would not stand up to the radicals who want to destroy the nation.