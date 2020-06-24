black house autonomous zone
© Twitter screenshot composite
This is not going to end well for them

Black Lives Matter protesters attempted to erect an autonomous zone near the White House on Monday, according to various witnesses on social media.

One photograph on Twitter showed a sign reading, "Black House Autonomous Zone," with several protesters trying to affix it to chainlink fencing.


The original autonomous zone in Seattle, renamed itself the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" in order to tone down the aggressive claim for separatism from the government, but the "BHAZ" followed the original nomenclature.


It is likely that President Donald Trump will respond well to an autonomous zone so close to the White House. Protesters were cleared out of the way in Lafayette Square just prior to the president visiting St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op in June. Critics claimed the president used dangerous force against peaceful protesters for the sake of a political stunt.


Here's another view of the entrance:


Protesters could be seen in another video dragging barriers in order to build their encampment.


The autonomous zone in Seattle has since been rocked by shootings, one of which resulted in the death of a black man when paramedics couldn't drive in because the demonstrators would not allow police to assist them.

