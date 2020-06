© Reuters / Yuya Shino

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is debuting facial recognition across all 700 Australian locations, supposedly for no other purpose than to avoid customers "gaming" their feedback system. Aussies aren't buying it - literally.Footage captured by the system is "not used for any other purpose," the chain claimed on Monday, adding that "if a customer doesn't use the feedback tablet, their image won't be recorded." Images are stored for seven days and permanently destroyed afterwards, and 7-Eleven "does not have access to this encrypted data," the company stated.Explaining that the "use of facial recognition within the Rate It tablet is to ensure that the feedback is accurate and valid," the spokesman stressed it was necessary to avoid "the system being 'gamed.'"Many wondered at the priorities of the chain, recalling the recent wage theft scandal in whichOthers complained the chain did not include any mention of the new surveillance system in its privacy policy, and that merely putting a sign in the window was "too late" for customers who'd already used the gas station pumps.A few suggested a boycott.An attempt to create a federal facial recognition database last year was spiked because of privacy and human rights concerns, but the idea remains, and concepts that run afoul of restrictions on government intrusion have a nasty way of being implemented via the private sector.