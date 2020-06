© Global Look Press / Ulrich Roth

The liberal newspaper the Observer has prodded YouTube into re-suspending "the most successful and toxic British far-right" anonymous channel and has unmasked the individual running it.The channel was suspended "after the Observer asked YouTube why it continued to host The Iconoclast," to which the service said they shared "a deep concern and responsibility in protecting the community against hate speech and do not want our platform used for harm."Atkinson is particularly dangerous because he "operated online and anonymously and outside of any formal far-right organisation but managing to reach huge numbers of people around the world," explained Gregory Davis, researcher at anti-extremism pressure group Hope Not Hate.The US news channel called Zero Hedge"a far-right website that often traffics in conspiracy theories."The Federalist, NBC said, had "published an article claiming the media had been lying about looting and violence during the protests."Over the years US online giants have been notoriously inconsistent and erratic in removing content on their platforms and explaining and enforcing their own rules. The Iconoclast itself was shut down in August 2019 for alleged violations of YouTube hate speech policy. Days later it was reinstated , with the service saying the suspension had been a "wrong call."