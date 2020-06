© STR | AFP | Getty Images



Yuan fundamentals getting 'more favorable'

amid fears over a potential second wave of coronavirus cases in the world, said Deutsche Bank's Sameer Goel, who is chief Asia macro strategist.A "big question" for investors right now over the U.S. dollar is whether it should be trading at a safe-haven risk premium as concerns rise over a potential second wave of virus infections, Goel told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Monday.He said thatHis comments came after the U.S. reported a spike in the number of cases over the weekend . More than 30,000 new cases were reported on Friday and Saturday — the highest daily totals since May 1, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Meanwhile, the recent detection of a cluster of infections in the Chinese capital of Beijing also stoked concerns of a potential resurgence of the virus in the country, where Covid-19 was first reported before it spread to the rest of the world.On Monday afternoon Singapore time, the U.S. dollar index stood at 97.503 against a basket of its peers. Earlier in June, it was trading at levels below 96.5.to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Goel said.Furthermore, "the exit strategy for the U.S., if anything, looks poorer than it is for the rest of the world," he said referring to the lifting of lockdown measures and reopening of the economy. "Our mobility tracker suggests that, bulk of."The onshore Chinese yuan was last trading at 7.0804 against the greenback, having seen levels around 7.11 earlier in June. Meanwhile, its offshore counterpart changed hands at 7.0744 per dollar, compared to levels around 7.12 seen earlier in the month.As China progressively opens up its financial markets, and is being included in various indexes, and introduces more local currency-denominated assets, the "portfolio flow story incrementally does become more positive" for the yuan, the strategist said.and the fact that obviously there was a lot of noise along the U.S.-China axis as well," Goel said. "Of late, we have seen that it feels like at least the phase one trade deal seems largely secure, for now."Relations between the U.S. and China have been strained on several fronts: From the trade war that saw both sides slap punitive tariffs on each other's goods, to technology, to their disagreement over the origins of the coronavirus outbreak The strategist also citedas the central bank's moves to support the financial markets following the coronavirus outbreak."I think all that does give youand potentially through 7 as well," Goel saidStill, he cautioned that the "drag" and headwind ahead for the Chinese currency primarily centers around concerns ahead of the U.S. elections, where more noise between the two countries could raise the yuan's risk premium."I think that's the one thing which is holding back the (Chinese) currency," Goel said.