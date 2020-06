© Getty Images



The family of a Texas woman who once portrayed Aunt Jemima has called on the breakfast brand to reconsider its decision to scrap the ubiquitous portrait from its products.Vera Harris said the family takes pride in Quaker Oats scouting her second cousin Lillian Richard to become a brand representative in 1925, news station KLTV reported Harris said.Harris said Richard worked for the company for 23 years, traveling around as Aunt Jemima to serve pancakes until she suffered a stroke."She made an honest living out of it for a number of years. She toured around Texas," Harris said, noting there "wasn't a lot of jobs, especially for black women back in that time."Harris said the family was upset by Quaker Oats' announcement last week that it would rebrand Aunt Jemima products because the character's origins are "based on a racial stereotype."Harris said."I wish we would take a breath and not just get rid of everything, because good or bad, it is our history. Removing that wipes away a part of me — a part of each of us."