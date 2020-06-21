© @AbigailShrier / Twitter

The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative.

The burgeoning 'cancel culture' has forced Amazon to ax an ad campaign for a book by a Wall Street Journal author which is critical of liberal views on transgender identity, its publishing company has said.Regnery Publishing said that Jeff Bezos' company suspended their paid ad for the book 'Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters' by Wall Street Journal writer Abigail Shrier.The publisher claims the ad contained only a photo of the cover, which features a drawing of a young girl with a hole in her abdomen. The book itself is still available for purchase on Amazon's website.Amazon did not comment on Regnery's allegations. The e-commerce giant has already been criticized in the past for removing books it deems controversial from its website.