A statue of George Washington was pulled down by protesters on Thursday night, which was Juneteenth eve, reports CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV . The nation's first president owned slaves.A separate group of about 20 people met around 10 p.m. at the site of the large bronze statue of Washington.Some wrapped the statue's head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire.Their numbers grew over the next hour until there were enough people to pull it down. They quickly scattered. A KOIN news crew found the statue face down and covered in graffiti.Portland police arrived a short time later.Elsewhere in Portland, a small crowd of demonstrators stood outside the Justice Center. They moved on after a short time and stopped near the Apple store but dispersed before midnight. Some said they wanted to rest ahead of Friday, when they planned to mark Juneteenth.