Bags full of human remains were discovered along the shoreline in Seattle, police said Friday night.The discovery included "several bags," and at least one was in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.Detectives responded after officers determined the contents to be remains, police said. Identities of the dead or the number of bodies possibly involved was unknown.The King County Medical Examiner's Office was working with detectives. "This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the Seattle department said.